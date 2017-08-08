The Rachel Maddow Show 08/08/17

Trump bellicosity is frightening new variable in N Korea standoff

Rachel Maddow reviews what is known about North Korean military capability and its history of overblown threats and notes that the Donald Trump administration's inconsistency on policy and equally overblown threats are the new, frightening variable in ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

