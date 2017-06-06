The Rachel Maddow Show 06/06/17

Trump being Trump worries prospective lawyers

Michael Isikoff, chief investigative correspondent for Yahoo News, talks with Rachel Maddow about why top law firms are turning down the opportunity to work on Donald Trump's defense as scandals continue to pile up. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

