The Rachel Maddow Show 08/29/17

Trump attorney testimony unlikely in light of Moscow deal story

Rachel Maddow reports on the development of the Trump Tower Moscow story and how Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen's role in it raises new questions about whether Cohen will testify to congressional investigating committees. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

