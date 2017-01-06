The Rachel Maddow Show 01/06/17

Trump attempts to intimidate NBC News with misguided tweet

Congressman Adam Schiff, ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about the U.S. intelligence report on Russia and Donald Trump's odd tweet about asking "committees" to investigate intelligence leaks to NBC News. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump tweets about 'Apprentice' before intel meeting

