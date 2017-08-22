The Rachel Maddow Show 08/22/17

Trump attacked McConnell on Russia investigation: NYT

Rachel Maddow shares a new report from the New York Times about the strained relationship between Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell and notes that the intensifying Trump Russia investigation may be wearing on Trump as he risks another obstruction accusation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McConnell doubts Trump can save presidency
4 hours 43 min ago
AZ Rep.: I wouldn't feel safe at Trump rally
3 hours 37 min ago
Protests underway at Trump's Phoenix rally
4 hours 12 min ago
Matthews: Can Trump heal the US when he stoked divisions?
3 hours 45 min ago
Treasury Secretary's wife mocks Oregon woman's lack of wealth
2 hours 55 min ago
Both Trump and Putin have Patriots Super Bowl rings now
CEO critical of Trump responds to angry backlash
Russian hackers who attacked DNC lose court case
What is Trump’s Afghanistan strategy?
Why Trump’s low poll numbers may not matter

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL