The Rachel Maddow Show 03/28/17

Trump aide Manafort's money trail traced through Cyprus accounts

Richard Engel, NBC News chief foreign correspondent, talks with Rachel Maddow about the investigations into former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's use of Cyprus bank accounts to process large amounts of money. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

