The Rachel Maddow Show 01/04/17

Trump AG pick Sessions called out for faking civil rights record

Gerry Hebert, executive director of the Campaign Legal Center, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Donald Trump's pick for Attorney General, Senator Jeff Sessions, falsified his history of legal work on civil rights. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dems tell GOP: Don't 'Make America Sick Again'
4 hours 31 sec ago
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
3 hours 6 min ago
Sen. GOPers prepared to kill special Russia hacking probe
Sources: Sen. Coats is Trump's leading DNI candidate
8 hours 49 min ago
200,000 expected at Women's March on Washington
4 hours 27 min ago
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
If Obamacare is repealed, what replaces it?
Senate sets confirmation hearings for next week
Schumer: Dems will resist Trump on 'stolen' SCOTUS seat
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL