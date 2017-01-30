The Rachel Maddow Show 01/30/17

Trump AG firing recalls Nixon's Saturday Night Massacre

Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian, talks with Rachel Maddow about the historical parallels of Donald Trump firing acting Attorney General Sally Yates for defying him on his travel ban order. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Joe and Mika report on their meeting with Pres Trump

