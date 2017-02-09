The Rachel Maddow Show 02/09/17

Trump a one-man constitutional crisis: ACLU executive director

Anthony Romero, executive director of the ACLU, talks with Rachel Maddow about Donald Trump's war on the judiciary and the continued legal battle against Trump's travel ban in the wake of Trump's loss in the 9th Circuit Court today. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

