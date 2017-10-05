The Rachel Maddow Show 10/05/17

TRMS Exclusive: Secret Service bans mobile devices in West Wing

Rachel Maddow reports exclusively on a new policy by the Secret Service restricting the use of mobile devices in the West Wing of the White House. Congressman Elijah Cummings joins to discuss concerns about the use of private e-mail by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

