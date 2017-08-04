The Rachel Maddow Show 08/04/17
Top US diplomat in China quits over Trump climate policy
Richard Engel talks with the former top U.S. diplomat in China, David Rank, who resigned from 27 years in foreign service over Donald Trump's environmental policies, citing patriotism, parenthood, and Christianity as his motivation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
