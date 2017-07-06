The Rachel Maddow Show 07/06/17

Tillerson will be Trump's only chaperone at Putin meeting

Rachel Maddow reports on the protests in Hamburg, Germany on the first day of the G20 summit and points out that Donald Trump's only chaperone for his Friday meeting with Vladimir Putin will be former Exxon CEO, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

