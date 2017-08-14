The Rachel Maddow Show 08/14/17

Three White House 'uh-oh' stories to watch for the coming week

Rachel Maddow previews three stories that are likely to shape the week's White House news, including Reince Priebus talking with Robert Mueller, a Kushner associate in legal trouble, and a new look at sketchy Trump real estate deal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

