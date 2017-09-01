The Rachel Maddow Show 09/01/17

Terrorism risk cited for secrecy on burning Arkema chemical plant

Matt Dempsey, data reporter on the investigative team at the Houston Chronicle, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about Arkema officials withholding details about the chemicals burning at their Texas plant for two days, arguing concerns about terrorism. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Mueller obtains draft letter of Comey firing
5 hours 41 min ago
Trump promises DACA decision - but when?
4 hours 20 min ago
Why was the Russian consulate in San Francisco burning?
4 hours 10 min ago
Justice Sotomayor wears her robe to Yankee Stadium
3 hours 57 min ago
Congress set to return, continue Russia investigation
5 hours 24 min ago
Trump in process of finalizing DACA decision
California AG: DACA is 'lawful' and 'American'
Kushner divestment claims draw scrutiny -- again
Kobach: DACA allows 'gangbangers' back in streets after arrest
Maddowblog: McCain takes aim at 'poorly informed' Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL