The Rachel Maddow Show 09/27/17

Tensions flare in Iraq over Kurdish secession

Rachel Maddow reports on the Iraqi government's crackdown on Kurds in the wake of their vote for independence, which was supported by Russia and the paid consultancy of Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

