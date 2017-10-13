The Rachel Maddow Show 10/13/17

Tens of millions loaned from Russian to Trump campaign manager

Richard Engel, NBC News chief foreign correspondent, talks with Rachel Maddow about his reporting on a previously undisclosed $26 million dollar loan from a Russian oligarch to Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

