The Rachel Maddow Show 06/26/17

Supreme Court keeps block on key parts of Trump Muslim ban

Neal Katyal, former acting solicitor general, talks with Rachel Maddow about why the Supreme Court's response to the case against Donald Trump's Muslim is largely a loss for Trump and leaves a lot of questions to be answered. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

