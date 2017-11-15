The Rachel Maddow Show 11/15/17

Still more women report past lurid Roy Moore behavior

Beth Reinhard, Washington Post investigative reporter, talks with Rachel Maddow about two more women describing being sexually pursed as school girls by grown man Roy Moore, including one who was literally called on the phone by Moore at school. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

