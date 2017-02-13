The Rachel Maddow Show 02/13/17

Spousal abuse testimony on Oprah a factor in Puzder confirmation

Rachel Maddow reports that video of a 1990 episode of the Oprah Winfrey Show in which the ex-wife of Donald Trump labor secretary nominee Andrew Puzder talks about being the victim of his abuse has been submitted to Senators considering his confirmation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Flynn resigns as National Security Adviser
1 hour 35 min ago
Sanders: Flynn has damaged himself in 'very serious way'
4 hours 48 min ago
Conway: Trump has 'full confidence' in Flynn
9 hours 15 min ago
Morning Joe: What Miller said 'should worry everyone'
18 hours 40 min ago
North Korea and the ‘rogue nuclear club’
6 hours 44 min ago
Greta: Politicians must skip stunts, get results
Thousands fill streets for immigration rally in Wisconsin
Comparing healthcare in America v. Canada
MaddowBlog: White House's Flynn problem hits tipping point
Joe takes Stephen Miller 'to school' on law

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL