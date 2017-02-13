The Rachel Maddow Show 02/13/17
Spousal abuse testimony on Oprah a factor in Puzder confirmation
Rachel Maddow reports that video of a 1990 episode of the Oprah Winfrey Show in which the ex-wife of Donald Trump labor secretary nominee Andrew Puzder talks about being the victim of his abuse has been submitted to Senators considering his confirmation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Oprah tape factors in Trump pick confirmation
Maddow: Resignation doesn't end Flynn scandal
Careening Trump White House invites disaster
White House warned of Flynn blackmail risk...
Gutted spillway still a danger in California
A dam in crisis raises alarm in California
Scope of Flynn Russia scandal gains clarity
Legality of Flynn Russia contact examined
First Trump-era ICE raids begin nationwide
Court hands Trump a loss and a lesson on ban
Washington AG talks next steps in ban case
Court loss puts Trump on defense over ban
Poll: Trump supporters differ with rest of US
Trump extends losing streak with new ruling
Sex scandalized gov sparks corruption outcry
Republican actions on race are no accident
Schumer: Voters will be watching Trump picks
Schumer: Sessions vote 'turned my stomach'
Schumer slams weak Gorsuch criticism of Trump
Schumer: Democrats will hold SCOTUS bulwark
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
Rachel Maddow
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Rachel Maddow: Flynn resignation 'almost...
Maddow: Resignation doesn't end Flynn scandal
Chris Matthews: Flynn resignation follows...
Trump National Security Adviser Michael...
Trump and Trudeau talk women - but how...
What Stephen Miller's warnings say about...
Did the White House ignore blackmail...
Gutted spillway still a danger in California
White House warned of Flynn blackmail risk...
Careening Trump White House invites disaster
Conway: Flynn has 'full confidence' of Trump
Thousands Hold 'Day Without Immigrants'...
Thousands fill streets for immigration...
Adam Schiff: If allegations are true,...
Trump, Miller don't get checks and...
Joe takes Stephen Miller 'to school' on law
'What Stephen Miller said should worry...
'John Oliver' pokes fun at Trump's handshakes
MSNBC Remembers Producer Brian Nerkowski
Were ICE raids routine, or a crackdown?
Politics
Legality of Flynn Russia contact examined
Scope of Flynn Russia scandal gains clarity
Leaders talk strategy behind opposing Trump
Trump voters' view of the President so far
Russia arrest seen as confirming US intel
Trump favor for unpopular Russia questioned
Voter fraud: 'This is a lie Trump told...
What it would take to build Trump's wall
White House defends Trump voter fraud...
Voter fraud: Is it a lie if Trump believes...
Democrats not unified opposing Trump nominees
Trump actions affirm fears for environment
Maxine Waters on Trump's 'outrageous lying...
Gutierrez to Trump: Bring the proof...
Rep. King: 'We don't really care about the...
Trump to lawmakers: I lost popular vote...
Trump on march: Why didn't these people vote?
Stars, activists, and politicians at the...
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
'What Stephen Miller said should worry...
'Don't panic yet', immigration expert says...
Is Trump administration improving...
Trump, Miller don't get checks and...
Democratic senator explains why Flynn...
Knives are out for Flynn, but will he lose...
Joe takes Stephen Miller 'to school' on law
'John Oliver' pokes fun at Trump's handshakes
Trump 'surprisingly restrained' after N....
Joe: GOP will get pounded if they repeal...
DNC candidate: 'The party needs to recruit...
How one school thrived in a 'Failed State'
Trump and his economic policy limitations
The week in Gorsuch: Democrats vs. the...
'A corrupting formula': Trump and his...
Dershowitz: We now have a problem of ego...
Kellyanne Conway 'doesn't respect the lines'
Congressman met by boos during town hall
Joe: Will Trump seek to re-draft...
'Fever Swamp' looks at Trump's rise in 2016