The Rachel Maddow Show 11/03/17

Special coverage Tuesday night

Rachel Maddow alerts viewers that MSNBC will have special coverage on Tuesday as election returns come in. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump hints at DOJ targeting his opponent, which is illegal
2 hours 53 min ago
Is Jeff Sessions in hot water?
5 hours 45 min ago
Memo reveals details of Hillary Clinton-DNC deal
Where does the Russia investigation go next?
6 hours 5 min ago
Bergdahl will be dishonorably discharged, no jail time
10 hours 15 min ago
Papadopoulos was more than the coffee boy
Trump and Sessions deny any collusion with Russia
Leave your worries: Trump departs for 10-day Asia summit
Sen. Schumer: GOP tax bill stinks like a 'dead fish'
Lawrence: Sessions hits perjury trip wires

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL