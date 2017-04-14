The Rachel Maddow Show 04/14/17

Some misreading Trump confusion as evolution: Dan Rather

Dan Rather, host of The Big Interview on AXS Tv, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Donald Trump's actions are being perceived by Americans and around the world, and what is motivating those actions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea says it's "ready for war" — Is the U.S.?
8 hours 8 min ago
Chris: The world is watching North Korea
7 hours 26 min ago
Panetta: Dangerous to take preemptive strike on NK
14 hours 19 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump faces Chinese mockery for policy reversals
18 hours 26 min ago
Trump drops bomb as new Russia story breaks
1 day 4 hours ago
Trump approval rating rises in new poll
British intel agency reported Trump-Russia ties
MaddowBlog: Trump's military praise comes with caveat
MaddowBlog: Trump hopes to eliminate world fears
Mar-a-Lago kitchen hit with 13 health code violations

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL