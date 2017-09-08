The Rachel Maddow Show 09/08/17

Shifting storm track raises risk in Florida

Rachel Maddow catalogues the questions she has after overdosing on news about Hurricane Irma and consults Bill Karins, NBC News meteorologist, about weather models and understanding storm surge forecasts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

