The Rachel Maddow Show 09/11/17

Shape of Russia probe seen in Trump aides' legal wrangling

Paul Fishman, former U.S. attorney, explains to Rachel Maddow the legal complexities taking shape as Donald Trump aides facing scrutiny from Special Counsel Robert Mueller obtain legal counsel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Devastation across Caribbean in wake of Hurricane Irma
2 hours 56 min ago
Lawrence: Trump still hasn't apologized to 9/11 families
45 min 32 sec ago
Bannon: Firing Comey was the biggest mistake
5 hours 2 min ago
Undocumented workers will help rebuild after hurricanes
3 hours 29 min ago
Florida Republican laughs at EPA chief on climate change
3 hours 39 min ago
Trump, FLOTUS lead moment of silence on 9/11 anniversary
15 hours 17 min ago
Top White House aides get lawyers for Russia probe
In new attack, WH says Comey gave 'false testimony'
Fmr. Sputnik employee: FBI asked if I got orders from Moscow
GOP Rep. on not running for re-election: It's getting harder to do the basics

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL