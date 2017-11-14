The Rachel Maddow Show 11/14/17

Shadow of Flynn legal jeopardy falls on Trump, Sessions

Matt Miller, former Justice Department spokesman, talks with Rachel Maddow about the nature of the case against disgraced Trump NSA Mike Flynn and whether that has implications for any obstruction of justice case that might be made against Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

