The Rachel Maddow Show 04/10/17

Sex, ethics scandal forces Alabama Governor Bentley to resign

John Archibald, columnist for the Birmingham News, talks with Rachel Maddow about the sex and ethics scandal that forced Alabama Governor Robert Bentley out of office, and the further political fallout that could affect others like appointed Senator Luther Strange. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

