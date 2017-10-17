The Rachel Maddow Show 10/17/17

Sessions to return to Senate Judiciary for testimony

Rachel Maddow alerts viewers that Jeff Sessions will offer televised testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, his first appearance before that committee since he lied to them about contact with Russians at his confirmation hearing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Oligarch: 9 of 10 chance Putin tried to collude with Trump campaign
6 hours 13 min ago
Duckworth: Trump uses gold star families as political ploys
4 hours 21 min ago
Trump confronted on his false claims about taxes
3 hours 49 min ago
Wallace: Trump invokes Kelly's son, is anything sacred?
8 hours 44 min ago
Experts say math doesn't add up on Trump tax plan
5 hours 13 min ago
Chuck: ‘Really listen to what McCain is saying’
Maddow: Putin a mortal threat to American politics
Senate subpoenas former Trump adviser Carter Page
Schmidt: McCain lit a torch for future political leaders
Trump: Ask Gen. Kelly if he got a call from Obama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL