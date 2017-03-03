The Rachel Maddow Show 03/03/17

Sessions to amend Senate confirmation testimony, answer questions

Rachel Maddow reports breaking news that Jeff Sessions will amend his testimony from his Senate confirmation hearing to reflect his false answers about Russian meetings, and will answer questions in writing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

