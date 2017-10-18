The Rachel Maddow Show 10/18/17

Sessions testimony reveals no DoJ plan to protect elections

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about testimony from Jeff Sessions in which he reveals that the Justice Department does not have a plan to protect future elections from outside influence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

