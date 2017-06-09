The Rachel Maddow Show 06/09/17

Sessions scheduled for Tuesday testimony

Rachel Maddow alerts viewers that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to testify once in the House and once in the Senate on Tuesday, which could include some important follow-ups to James Comey's testimony if he doesn't back out. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump '100%' willing to testify under oath on Comey allegations
4 hours 33 min ago
Sen. Judiciary set to probe Trump obstruction
3 hours 3 min ago
Maxine Waters: The president is a liar
3 hours 47 min ago
Lawrence: 'The president cannot learn'
2 hours 7 sec ago
Few Republicans defend Trump after Comey testimony
1 hour 39 min ago
Rather: U.S. suffers for Trump scandal spectacles
Matthews: I think we're at a point lower than we imagined
'Total disaster' for Trump ally as UK election goes bust
No hearings, no discussion on the Senate healthcare bill
Leon Panetta: This White House seems undisciplined

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL