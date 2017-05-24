The Rachel Maddow Show 05/24/17

Sessions failed to disclose Russian meetings on security forms

Rachel Maddow reports the latest in a string of failures by Donald Trump staffers failing to disclose meetings with Russians, in this case Jeff Sessions leaving off his meetings from his security clearance form. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Reporter: Montana GOP candidate 'body slammed' me
5 hours 54 min ago
Sanders: CBO score on AHCA a 'disaster' for GOP
6 hours 1 min ago
CBO: GOP health care plan would leave 23M uninsured
9 hours 28 min ago
Ben Carson: Poverty is a 'state of mind'
6 hours 53 min ago
Greta: Inside my trip to Liberia
7 hours 14 min ago
Report: Russian document swayed FBI in Clinton probe
8 hours 11 min ago
Kasich: We don't want 'a wounded president'
Sen. Whitehouse: Russia 'trolled the FBI'
Trump's budget breaks these 7 campaign promises
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Org. failing to track foreign cash at hotels

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL