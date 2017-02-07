The Rachel Maddow Show 02/07/17

Senator Tester: 'Plenty of reasons to vote no' on Jeff Sessions

Senator Jon Tester talks with Rachel Maddow about Mitch McConnell's effort to suppress Coretta Scott King's criticism of Jeff Sessions, and why he feels Sessions is not suitable for U.S. attorney general. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

