The Rachel Maddow Show 02/08/17

Senator Schumer: Sessions 'doesn't belong there' in AG office

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks with Rachel Maddow about the aspects of Jeff Sessions's record and disposition that disqualify him for the position of attorney general, and condemns his Republican colleagues for being afraid to stand up to Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Sessions confirmed as AG amid partisan acrimony
3 hours 44 min ago
Tim Kaine: I wake up thinking I'm in an alternate reality
4 hours 28 min ago
Chris: Just another day in politics for Trump
4 hours 42 min ago
Sherrod Brown: 'Republicans are scared of Trump'
3 hours 44 min ago
SCOTUS pick calls Trump attacks on judges 'demoralizing'
6 hours 42 min ago
Sanders: McConnell owes Warren an apology
Fmr. CIA head: ‘Start over’ on counterterror strategy
Warren: Republicans don't want to hear the facts
Palmieri: Protesters aren't angry, 'they're scared'
