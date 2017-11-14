The Rachel Maddow Show 11/14/17

Senate Republicans may be powerless to stop Roy Moore

Steve Kornacki, MSNBC national correspondent, talks with Rachel Maddow about what, if anything, Republicans can do to keep Roy Moore out of the Senate, either by withholding support, blocking him, or even expelling him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

