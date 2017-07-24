The Rachel Maddow Show 07/24/17

Senate Republicans heedless of Obamacare repeal consequences

Senator Ron Wyden talks with Rachel Maddow about the need for Americans to make their objections to the Republican repeal of Obamacare known, as Republicans prepare to vote on whatever bill Mitch McConnell presents to them. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

