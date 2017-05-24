The Rachel Maddow Show 05/24/17

Senate learns consequences of passing House health bill

Rachel Maddow reports on the CBO's assessment of health care bill passed by House Republicans who voted without knowing the costs of the bill, but which now faces a more informed Senate vote. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Reporter: Montana GOP candidate 'body slammed' me
3 hours 48 min ago
Sanders: CBO score on AHCA a 'disaster' for GOP
3 hours 54 min ago
CBO: GOP health care plan would leave 23M uninsured
7 hours 22 min ago
Ben Carson: Poverty is a 'state of mind'
4 hours 46 min ago
Greta: Inside my trip to Liberia
5 hours 7 min ago
Report: Russian document swayed FBI in Clinton probe
6 hours 4 min ago
Kasich: We don't want 'a wounded president'
Sen. Whitehouse: Russia 'trolled the FBI'
Trump's budget breaks these 7 campaign promises
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Org. failing to track foreign cash at hotels

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL