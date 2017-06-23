The Rachel Maddow Show 06/23/17

Senate Judiciary questions Kushner clearance

Rachel Maddow reports that the bipartisan leadership of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary has sent a letter to the FBI and the White House questioning Jared Kushner's security clearance and Donald Trump's role in his clearance process. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: US intel 'captured Putin's specific instructions' on 2016 hack
3 hours 58 min ago
NBC: Trump has taken little action to stop next election hack
4 hours 29 min ago
Rep. Ted Lieu: Trump witness tampering on TV
3 hours 12 min ago
Trump hotel employee hired as White House Chief Usher
2 hours 49 min ago
Rep. Cicilline rips Trump over Mueller-Comey friendship remark
5 hours 11 min ago
Greta: Believe it or not, Washington can get things done
Bernie Sanders on health care bill: Thousands will die
Sen. Wyden: GOP health care bill 'a big con job'
Senate investigating Loretta Lynch conduct during Clinton email probe
Poll: More Americans believe Comey over Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL