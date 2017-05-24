The Rachel Maddow Show 05/24/17

Senate Intel briefed on cyber firm with odd Trump-Russia ties

Rachel Maddow reports on the Senate Intelligence Committee being briefed on Kaspersky Lab, a Russia-linked cyber firm that happens to have paid money to Mike Flynn and had an employee charged with treason in Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Reporter: Montana GOP candidate 'body slammed' me
6 hours 5 min ago
Sanders: CBO score on AHCA a 'disaster' for GOP
6 hours 11 min ago
CBO: GOP health care plan would leave 23M uninsured
9 hours 39 min ago
Ben Carson: Poverty is a 'state of mind'
7 hours 3 min ago
Greta: Inside my trip to Liberia
7 hours 24 min ago
Report: Russian document swayed FBI in Clinton probe
8 hours 21 min ago
Kasich: We don't want 'a wounded president'
Sen. Whitehouse: Russia 'trolled the FBI'
Trump's budget breaks these 7 campaign promises
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Org. failing to track foreign cash at hotels

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL