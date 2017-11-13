The Rachel Maddow Show 11/13/17

Senate GOP considers turning against Roy Moore as scandal deepens

Rachel Maddow looks at new sexual assault accusations against Roy Moore as Senate Republicans begin to withdraw their endorsements and consider ways in which they could prevent Moore from taking office should he win his election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

