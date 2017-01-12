The Rachel Maddow Show 01/12/17

Senate Democrats put up a fight on Obamacare vote

Rachel Maddow shares video of a late-night voting session in the Senate in which Senate Democrats don't let their Republican colleagues pass an Obamacare repeal vote without a fight. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

