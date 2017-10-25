The Rachel Maddow Show 10/25/17

Senate committee splits as Trump behavior warrants scrutiny

Rachel Maddow reports on how congressional committees are splitting along partisan lines in the Trump Russia investigation even as new revelations show Donald Trump's behavior warrants a closer look by committees like the Senate Judiciary. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

