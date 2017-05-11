The Rachel Maddow Show 05/11/17

Sen Wyden: Trump investigation should follow the money

Senator Ron Wyden, member of the Senate Finance and Intelligence Committees, talks with Rachel Maddow about why he thinks the Trump-Russia investigation should focus on Donald Trump's business ties. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Trump backs full investigation into Russia meddling in election
Carter Page: I regularly briefed CIA, FBI
2 hours 55 min ago
NYT: Trump asked Comey to pledge loyalty to him
2 hours 38 min ago
Trump defends delay in firing Michael Flynn
Chris Matthews: Trump has 'trashed everyone'
4 hours 30 min ago
Rough welcomes for GOP Rep., Betsy DeVos
Klobuchar: Trump tends 'to say things that aren’t true’
Rosie responds to Trump's newest tweet
Nicolle Wallace: Checking in before briefing ‘a good idea’
Heilemann: Trump covering up ‘heart’ of Russia probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL