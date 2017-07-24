The Rachel Maddow Show 07/24/17

Sen Wyden on what Jared Kushner didn't say to Senators on Russia

Senator Ron Wyden talks with Rachel Maddow about Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner's responses to questions by the Senate Intelligence Committee on whether Kushner colluded with Russia for the Trump campaign in the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump considers replacing AG Sessions with Cruz, Giuliani
1 hour 43 min ago
Kushner blames aide for omissions on document he signed 4 times
2 hours 3 min ago
McCain returning to Senate for critical health care vote
1 hour 21 min ago
Wyden on what Kushner didn't say to Senators on Russia
2 hours 34 min ago
New facts uncovered about Trump FBI pick as confirmation vote looms
3 hours 6 min ago
Trump: GOP close to passing Obamacare replacement
Murphy: GOP secrecy on health care bill is bananas
Rep. Swalwell: 'Sessions should go...for other reasons'
GOP Rep.: I'd duel female senators if they were men
Kushner downplays meeting with Russians

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL