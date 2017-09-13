The Rachel Maddow Show 09/13/17

Sen Warner slams Facebook for slow response on Russia cyber op

Senator Mark Warner, ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, criticizes Facebook for its slow response to being used as a platform for Russian propaganda against the U.S. and using insufficient resources to root out Russia's full operation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

New revelations deepen Flynn legal jeopardy
1 hour 12 min ago
Schumer, Pelosi: Trump agreed to help Dreamers – without wall
2 hours 4 min ago
Sanders: Medicare for all 'isn't a government takeover'
3 hours 31 min ago
Huckabee Sanders calls for journalist to be fired
3 hours 15 min ago
Mike Flynn's son subject of Russia investigation
5 hours 4 min ago
Trump FEMA nominee out after NBC questions record
Trump’s White House has made a slew of awkward typos
Congress to Trump: Denounce hate groups
Matthews: Mueller now targeting Flynn Jr.
Clinton blames Sanders, Comey for election loss

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL