The Rachel Maddow Show 09/12/17

Sen Warner joins Maddow Wednesday 9/13, 9pmET

Rachel Maddow reports on Senator Mark Warner's interest in Russia's use of Facebook to distort American politics, and alerts viewers that Senator Warner will be a guest on the show Wednesday night. (Followed by Hillary Clinton on Thursday, 9/14!) ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Russia planned for ‘broad reset’ under Trump
3 hours 56 min ago
Daily Beast: Trump campaign turns over documents to Mueller
5 hours 4 min ago
What's up with all of Steve Bannon's shirts?
2 hours 41 min ago
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
4 hours 5 min ago
The voter fraud lies keep coming from the Trump admin.
3 hours 43 min ago
Reporter details scoop about Trump lawyers vs. Kushner
6 hours 57 sec ago
Clinton: No doubt Trump camp hid connections with Russia
4 hours 29 min ago
Fmr. Sputnik employee: Right wing sites spread our Russian propaganda
5 hours 34 min ago
Rand Paul: None of the wars we’re in have to do with 9/11
Trump’s lax cyber security and the Equifax hack

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL