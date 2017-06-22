The Rachel Maddow Show 06/22/17
Sen Murphy: Now is the time to be heard on health care
Senator Chris Murphy talks with Rachel Maddow about the Republican tactic to try to quickly push their health bill through hoping Americans won't notice, and the importance of public feedback, particularly to persuadable Republicans. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Sen Murphy: Time to speak up on health care
GOP threat to Medicaid a threat to liberty
Bluffing about tapes is a thing Trump does
Voter data manipulated in 2016 hacks: report
US officials still assessing Russia 2016 hack
US piecing together Russia cyber attack goal
Stakes high as GOP drafts secret health bill
Pence not without options to pay lawyer bills
Pompeo briefed Flynn despite known concerns
RICO lawsuit exposes Trump on another front
Career criminal, mob ties, Trump associate
Georgia race breaks anti-GOP swing streak
Georgia Democrats see path to close party gap
Mueller team paints picture of Trump case
US student, former North Korea captive dies
Newly reported subpoena shows shape of probe
Hotly contested Georgia election ends Tuesday
Democrats push back on secret GOP health bill
Is Mike Pence PAC money for legal defense?
All The President's Men Revisited 6/17 at 9pm
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Rachel Maddow
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Is Pres. Trump trying to be his own...
Dems divided over Pelosi remaining on as...
Dem Senator: Senate GOP health care bill...
Dem Senator: Trump 'absolutely' tried to...
Dems on Trump claim there are no Comey...
Paul Ryan's challenger: Ryan not listening...
In reversal, Trump now supports Medicaid cuts
Lawrence: We may not have heard the end of...
Voter data manipulated in 2016 hacks: report
Bluffing about tapes is a thing Trump does
Sen Murphy: Time to speak up on health care
GOP threat to Medicaid a threat to liberty
Sen. Ted Kennedy, Jr. on GOP health care...
McCaskill: GOP used the ACA as a ...
Pelosi's time has 'come and gone,' says...
There’s something ‘twisted’ about Trump’s ...
US more vulnerable to Russia now, says...
Trump 'peddles series of falsehoods' in Iowa
The top lies Trump told during Iowa rally
Report Trump once called 'stupid' says his...
Politics
Voter data manipulated in 2016 hacks: report
Report Trump once called 'stupid' says his...
Officials: No policy from Trump on Russian...
US piecing together Russia cyber attack goal
US officials still assessing Russia 2016 hack
Spicer can't say if Trump believes Russia...
More Russian election hacks on the horizon?
Trump goes from escalator to under...
Trump & his personal lawyer both hire...
Trump attacks 'Crooked H' on Twitter 220...
Why Kushner's meeting with Putin-linked...
Candidate Trump warned Clinton would face...
Jeff Sessions changing his story on...
After Sessions hearing, White House still...
Fmr. FBI Special Agent: 'We've already...
Sessions' Russian meetings still a mystery
141 days in, Trump's still talking about...
Is Trump showing enough concern about...
Comey: One Trump tweet may have led to...
Mostly corroborated story under fire by Comey
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
The top lies Trump told during Iowa rally
How the country's wealthiest impact...
McCaskill: GOP used the ACA as a ...
GOP senator shares his concerns over...
Pelosi's time has 'come and gone,' says...
There’s something ‘twisted’ about Trump’s ...
US more vulnerable to Russia now, says...
Dems have lost economic message, says dem
Trump 'peddles series of falsehoods' in Iowa
Barnicle: GOP just wants to say 'we killed...
Putin power in Russia exaggerated, says...
'I don't like the process': GOP senator on...
GOP health care offering is 'horrible,'...
Sen. Murphy: Democratic Party ‘Hyper...
Senator says economic message way forward...
After Georgia loss, Democrats must press...
Republicans criticize own party over...
Joe: Ossoff's loss should be a wake-up...
Senator asks DHS for more info on Russia...
GOP senator can't see Trump 'terminating'...