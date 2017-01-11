The Rachel Maddow Show 01/11/17

Sen Booker: Jeff Sessions 'a clear threat' to many Americans

Senator Cory Booker talks with Rachel Maddow about what motivated him to offer historic testimony against his Senate colleague, Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

MaddowBlog: Trump avoids key question on Russia scandal
Michael Moore: Trump is 'godfather' of fake news
3 hours 27 min ago
Pelosi: What does Russia have on Trump?
5 hours 19 min ago
Buzzfeed editor: Obligation to be 'honest and transparent'
6 hours 35 min ago
Rex Tillerson grilled during confirmation hearing
4 hours 57 min ago
Trump tweets: 'Are we living in Nazi Germany?'
Time to clean house at U.S. intelligence agencies?
Paul: On Russia, Trump will govern from position of strength
Sen. Menendez: 'Concerned' over Tillerson
Obama's farewell speech inspires hope in followers

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL