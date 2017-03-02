The Rachel Maddow Show 03/02/17

Security argument for Trump's ban falls apart

Lee Galernt, deputy director of the Immigrants' Rights Project at the ACLU, talks with Rachel Maddow about how a DHS document undermining the rationale for Donald Trump's travel ban also shows the flaw in the Trump administration's legal argument defending the ban. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

