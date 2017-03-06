The Rachel Maddow Show 03/06/17

SEAL's father asks, Did Trump's travel ban jeopardize Yemen raid?

Rachel Maddow highlights a question raised by the father of Ryan Owens, the Navy SEAL who died in last month's disastrous raid in Yemen: Did Donald Trump's travel ban contribute to the problems that plagued the mission by alienating Yemeni partners? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

