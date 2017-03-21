The Rachel Maddow Show 03/21/17

SCOTUS integrity damaged by GOP stolen seat

Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor and legal correspondent for Slate, talks with Rachel Maddow about the damage to the integrity of the Supreme Court by Republicans not allowing President Obama to name a justice to replace Antonin Scalia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Maddow: Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power

