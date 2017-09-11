The Rachel Maddow Show 09/11/17

Scope of Irma damage reaches every end of Florida

Bryan Norcross, senior hurricane specialist for The Weather Channel, talks with Rachel Maddow about the size and scope of damage to Florida infrastructure by Hurricane Irma and the likely rate of progress for repairs. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hillary 2020? Clinton says she isn't running again
1 hour 31 min ago
Tropical Depression Irma: Storm downgraded after wreaking havoc
2 hours 24 min ago
Report: Some Trump lawyers wanted Kushner out over Russia probe
3 hours 10 min ago
Florida Republican laughs at EPA chief on climate change
5 hours 2 min ago
Lawrence: Trump still hasn't apologized to 9/11 families
2 hours 8 min ago
Devastation across Caribbean in wake of Hurricane Irma
Bannon: Firing Comey was the biggest mistake
Undocumented workers will help rebuild after hurricanes
Trump, FLOTUS lead moment of silence on 9/11 anniversary
Top White House aides get lawyers for Russia probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL